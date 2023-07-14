June 2023 was the hottest ever on Earth: NASA, NOAA

Washington: NASA and NOAA, two US government agencies, released findings on Friday indicating that June 2023 was the hottest month on record for Earth.

The average global temperature in June 2023 was higher than any previous June record. While there was a difference, it was only 0.13 C.

June 2023 was the warmest June on record for Earth, with average worldwide surface (land and ocean) temperatures 1.05 degrees Celsius above average.

Temperatures in June 2023 were above average for the 532nd consecutive month, and the 47th consecutive June, based on records dating back to the beginning of the 20th century.

The NOAA study found that 2023 has a near-certainty of 100% to be among the top 10 warmest years on record and a 97.5% probability of being among the top 5.

According to NASA's records, last June was the hottest in the space agency's history. Poor air quality, heat-related mortality, and harsh weather were all things we witnessed personally," NASA administrator Bill Nelson tweeted.

The ocean surface temperature anomaly, measured by NOAA scientists to show how much temperatures deviated from the long-term average, was also the greatest ever measured.

As the modest El Nino conditions that appeared in May continued to deepen in June, the global ocean surface temperature increased for the third consecutive month.

The global sea surface temperature anomaly in June 2023 was also the biggest on record according to NOAA's climate data.

With a global temperature 1.01 degrees Celsius over the 20th-century average of 13.5 degrees Celsius, the first half of 2023 ranks as the third warmest such year to date on record.

The global extent of sea ice in June of 2023 was also the smallest of any June on record. This was primarily caused by the second straight month of record-low Antarctic sea ice.

The amount of sea ice covering the Earth's surface in June 2023 was 330,000 fewer square miles than in June 2019.

June of 2023 was also the warmest June on record according to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

According to the report, June saw record-high sea surface temperatures around the world, while Antarctic sea ice extent stayed at historically low levels every day of the month.

At 17 percent below average, the June extent of Antarctic sea ice was far lower than any previous record for the month ever set by satellite data.

