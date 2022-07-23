JIPMER to analyse Kallakurichi victim's autopsy records, submit report in a month





Puducherry: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, will study in detail the autopsy records of the class 12 student who committed suicide on July 13 from the hostel of a private residential school in Kallakurichi, and submit a final report in a month's time.

This is being done on a directive of the Madras High Court issued on Friday.

The direction came after the victim's family in their appeal to the court, said they were apprehensive of a re-postmortem.

The family had earlier petitioned the Supreme Court to allow a doctor of their choice to be present during the re-postmortem which was rejected by the apex court.

Justice Sathish of the Madras High Court had earlier refused to allow a doctor of the family's choice to be part of the post-mortem which was accepted by the Supreme court.

The Madras High Court had directed the parents of the girl to accept her body by 7 a.m. and to conduct her funeral by 6 p.m. at her hometown but allowed the plea for an analysis.

Following this, the autopsy report was analysed at the JIPMER.—IANS