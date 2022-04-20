Jharkhand reports 189 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to

Ranchi: Jharkhand''s COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,11,366 as 189 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 995 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 78, followed by Palamu (15), Bokaro (12) and East Singhbhum (12).

Jharkhand now has 1,610 active coronavirus cases, while 1,08,761 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 19,757 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI