Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren lodges complaint against ED officials, claiming harassment

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has filed an official complaint against Enforcement Directorate officials, accusing them of harassment and defamation.

Ranchi: Jharkhands Chief Minister, Hemant Soren has officially lodged a complaint against officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging that they have been trying to "harass" and "defame" him and his community. This complaint comes after his questioning by the central agency regarding a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.



In his written complaint CM Soren accuses Mr. Kapil Raj Mr. Deovrat Jha, Mr. Anupam Kumar, Mr. Aman Patel and other unidentified officers from the Directorate of Enforcements Ranchi Zonal Office of misconduct. The incident in question pertains to a search operation conducted by these officers at Jharkhand Bhawan and 5/01 Shanti Niketan in New Delhi on January 30th, 2024 as reported in both print media.



CM Soren claims that the search carried out at Shanti Niketan on January 29th happened without any notice given to him. According to his complaint he had no knowledge of this operation. Was not required to be present in New Delhi on that day. Additionally Soren disputes the allegations made by the officials on January 30th accusing them of leaking misinformation, about the seizure of a blue BMW car and significant amounts of illicit cash supposedly belonging to him.

The complaint was filed at the SC ST police station in Ranchi, which marks the start of an investigation. At the time a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at CM Hemant Sorens house to question him regarding a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam. Soren had previously stated his willingness to cooperate with the ED and expressed no fear during a late night meeting at his residence on Tuesday.



It is worth mentioning that this encounter with ED officials comes after a series of summonses issued to the Jharkhand Chief Minister highlighting the agencys persistence evident in issuing ten summonses. The increased police presence around the Chief Ministers residence, in Ranchi reflects the heightened tension surrounding these unfolding events.

—Input from Agencies