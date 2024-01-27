JD(U) Leaders Flock to Bihar CM's Home Amidst Nitish's NDA Alignment Buzz

Amidst escalating speculation, JD(U) leaders converge at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence, hinting at a potential alliance shift. Key figures, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and Sanjay Kumar Jha, gather as RJD legislators meet at Lalu Prasad's residence.

Patna: Several important leaders of the JD(U) gathered urgently at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars residence, where he also serves as the party president. This gathering has sparked speculation that Kumar might be considering leaving the ruling alliance, known as 'Mahagathbandhan' and possibly returning to the BJP led NDA.



Notable figures like former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as 'Lalan' minister and national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha and state legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur all arrived simultaneously at 1 Anney Marg, which's the CMs official residence in the capital city. Enough this event coincided with an ongoing meeting of legislators from the JD(U)s current ally, the RJD party taking place at party supremo Lalu Prasads residence.



Adding to the intrigue surrounding the landscape is another gathering scheduled later in the day at the BJP office in Bihar for their legislators and Parliamentarians. While leaders have asserted that this meeting will primarily focus on discussions related to Lok Sabha polls; it only adds to speculation and curiosity.



Nitish Kumar himself remains at the center of these developments but has chosen to maintain a noticeable silence regarding this political turmoil. Speculations are rife that he might contemplate resignation potentially paving way for a government formation with support, from BJP.