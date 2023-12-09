JD(S) expelled Ibrahim & Nanu as party's image was taking a beating: Deve Gowda

JD(S) Leadership Turmoil: Expulsion of C M Ibrahim and C K Nanu creates ripples in Karnataka politics, H D Deve Gowda cites anti-party activities as the cause.

Bengaluru: JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the Karnataka state unit president C M Ibrahim and party national vice-president C K Nanu have been expelled from the party due to "anti-party activities".

After the national executive committee meeting, Gowda announced the decision to sack the two leaders.



Gowda said the image and the interests of the party were taking a beating due to which the decision was taken.

"A national executive meeting was convened in Bengaluru and a unanimous decision was taken for their ouster," Gowda said.



Mandya district JD(S) president D Ramesh and West Bengal JD(S) unit president Puneeth Kumar Singh, moved the resolution for the expulsion of Ibrahim and Nanu from the party at the executive meeting.



"The resolutions presented by these two were unanimously accepted by the executive," Gowda said.



Along with Gowda, former chief minister and party state president H D Kumaraswamy, all state unit presidents and executive members were present.



The action comes a day after expelled leader Ibrahim, a former Union Minister, announced convening a national-level meet in Bengaluru on December 11.



Ibrahim had rebelled against the party leadership for their decision to form an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.



He even claimed that his faction of JD(S) was the original one.

—PTI