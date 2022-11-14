J&K: The final phase of the crackdown on separatists has begun

Srinagar (The Hawk): Kashmiri separatists had lavish mansions and offices both inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir for three decades.

Since the political regimes lacked the guts to take them on, Pakistani stooges used to operate a parallel system in Kashmir as supporters of the neighbouring nation.

The Income Tax Department confiscated the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani's Delhi home in April 2019 as part of a crackdown on separatists related to a Rs 3.62 crore tax fraud case against him. Geelani was the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference. The seized property was situated in the Malviya Nagar neighbourhood of South Delhi.

Asiya Andrabi's home was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in July 2019, marking the first time in 30 years that a property belonged to a separatist leader in Kashmir. Andrabi is the self-described leader of the women's radical group Dukhtaran-e-Millat. Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, her residence in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar was taken (UAPA). Andrabi was accused by the NIA of "waging war" against the nation and of disseminating "hateful messages and statements against India" on social media, according to the NIA's charge sheet against her.

Her organisation participated in anti-Indian activities and encouraged the Kashmiri people to rebel militarily against the Indian government with support from terrorist groups stationed in Pakistan. In a case involving the sponsorship of terrorist operations earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah's home, which was worth Rs 21.80 lakh.

Investigations had shown that Shah had been involved in obtaining money through hawala and other methods from the Pakistani establishment as well as from the terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorist organisations located in Pakistan. Then, in Kashmir, these funds were utilised to finance and assist terrorist activities. rigid legislation created The noose on separatists and sympathisers of terrorism was tightened further after the Centre announced its decision to revoke J&K's special status and split it into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

To imprison those who assist terrorism, strict laws were drafted. Under the UAPA, the Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a campaign to confiscate the homes and vehicles of terrorist supporters. Under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, J&K Police received approval in 2021 for the seizure of 75 cars (mainly two- and four-wheelers), five homes, six shops, property, and money (UAPA). Sealing 9 Jamaat properties Authorities in South Kashmir's Shopian region seized nine properties belonging to the outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami at the beginning of this month, including two school buildings and separate plots.

According to the government's directive, anyone other than SIA and police investigators is not permitted to enter or use confiscated property for the purpose of conducting an investigation. The State Investigation Agency has located 30 additional Jamaat-e-Islami properties in north and south Kashmir that are valued at crores and would soon be sealed. The law enforcement agencies are preparing to seal the properties, which are estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore. To prevent funding for secessionist actions and to destroy the ecosystem of anti-national forces and terrorist networks opposed to the country's sovereignty, separatists' properties are being sealed. People have been cautioned by the J&K Police not to shelter terrorists or their allies.

"Don't harbour or provide refuge to terrorists or their associates. Property attachments will be used in addition to legal action as required by law "It issued a warning. Major Move Seizing the assets of separatists and the groups advancing Pakistan's agenda has proven to be a crucial step in destroying the terror infrastructure that exists in Kashmir. The former political governments failed to take any action for 30 years to dismantle the terror infrastructure in Kashmir.

The separatists were able to amass riches during the previous regimes that was out of proportion to their recognised sources of income. Organizations like the Jamaat, JKLF, Hurriyat, and others were even permitted to build up offices around Kashmir. corporate organisations The separatist organisations ran like business entities, including paying their goons salary. Numerous choices were made in 2019 to put an end to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi administration repealed Article 370, a transitory clause in the Constitution.

The government's campaign to eliminate the emblems of sedition and separatism in the Valley includes taking control of separatists' homes and closing down their offices. Due to the closure of the separatist offices where these events were to be planned, Kashmir has not had any shutdowns, street protests, or stone-pelting incidents over the past three years.

The fact that their financing sources have been shut down means that the separatist organisations no longer operate as corporate houses. Jamaat-operated schools and those controlled by other extreme groups are now closed. Common people in J&K have also rejected those who ran their businesses by promoting insurrection and separatism and peddling illusions like "Azadi."

In J&K, the average person has come to understand that separatists are not their friends. They were Pakistan's agents, and they received payment for upsetting people's daily routines. With the end of separatism and terrorism, Kashmir has begun its road toward peace, prosperity, and development.

