    Menu
    States & UTs

    J&K police arrests DySP on charges of corruption, fraud & extortion

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) on charges of corruption, extortion and fraud here.

    Official sources said that a team of police had searched the residence of Dy. SP, Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq in Srinagar two days back.

    "To evade arrest he had jumped out of the house. During searches of a laptop, some incriminating documents, electronic devices etc were recovered from his residence.

    "An FIR was lodged against the officer in Nowgam police station and he has been arrested today", the sources said.

    A SIT formed under SP south will investigate the case keeping in view its possible serious ramifications, they added.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Police arrest Corruption investigation Law enforcement Fraudulent activities Criminal charges Srinagar residence Electronic evidence
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in