J&K government offers citizens more than 440 online services

Jammu (The Hawk): The government of Jammu and Kashmir offers nearly 444 services online, including all of the important ones that citizens frequently use.

Arun Kumar Mehta, the chief secretary, met with the administrative secretaries of every department, and during that meeting, the information was made public.

Mehta applauded the IT Department for their tireless efforts in creating "Digital J&K" at the time. In order to make life easier for citizens and eradicate corruption, the chief secretary expressed hope that the department will maintain its momentum and convert every service offered to them to digital format.

Mehta instructed the department to lead the Union Territory (UT) into a state where residents may get services without physically visiting any offices by carrying offices in their pockets.

He insisted that the contactless administration ensured speed in addition to transparency and accountability. He noted that technology is a remedy for all ills, and J&K intends to use IT/ITes for the population's maximum empowerment in line with the LG administration's objective.

It was revealed that the Planning Department now offers 411 online services, in addition to 33 services that are integrated with the Rapid Assessment System (RAS). Out of these 411 online services, 195 services had already been connected with the feedback system. According to reports, 103 additional services will soon become RAS compliant.

The Public Services Guarantee Act has seen good results from the synchronisation with auto-appeal for the services of a few departments, with 99 percent of applications being processed within the allotted time frame (PSGA). The system not only makes sure that services are delivered on schedule, but it also penalises authorities who are found to be doing otherwise.

The UT administration will soon integrate all of its online services with the auto-appeal so that all services are offered to its inhabitants in accordance with the timetables set forth in the PSGA for these services for the benefit of all.

