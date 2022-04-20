J&K DGP inaugurates open-air gym in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh inaugurated an open-air gym at the Housing Colony Park in Udhampur on Friday.

This event took place amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, which has reached 16,429.

Earlier on Friday, DGP Dilbag Singh had said that there has been an increase of 50-60 per cent in ceasefire violations committed by Pakistan as compared to last year in the Union Territory.

"There was an increase of 70% in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last year, there is an increase of 50-60%. Pakistan and its agencies aim to send more terrorists while they violate ceasefire," said DGP Dilbag Singh.

He, however, contended that the number of militants has gone down in the area and that the police force is committed to reducing the number even further. (ANI)