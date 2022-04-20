J&K DDC polls 4th Phase: 41.94% votes polled in 6 hours

Jammu: The fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded a voter percentage of 41.94 across the constituencies in several districts till 1 p.m.

Jammu Division's Doda recorded the highest voting percentage of 67.86 and Shopian in Kashmir Division showed the lowest with 1.76 per cent so far.

As per the figures given by the office of the State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded 28.77 per cent, Bandipur 44.82 per cent, Baramulla 37.40 per cent, Ganderbal 43.45 per cent, Budgam 36.36 per cent, Pulwama 5.66 per cent, Kulgam 6.59 per cent and Anantnag 23.63 per cent till 1 p.m.

Similarly, in the Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 59.29 per cent, Rajouri 65.49, Udhampur 48.24 per cent, Ramban 61.50 per cent, Reasi 49.30 per cent, Kathua 54.23 per cent, Samba 59.64 per cent, Jammu 62.71 per cent and Poonch 59.15 per cent till 1.00 p.m.

Moreover, it was informed that Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 25.54 while Jammu Division recorded 59.38 up to 1 p.m.

