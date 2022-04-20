J&K DDC polls 4th phase: 26.02% votes polled in 4 hours

Jammu: The fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded a voter percentage of 26.02 across the constituencies spread over several districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11.00 a.m., officials said.

Bandipur recorded the highest voter turnout while Shopian was seeing the lowest in the Kashmir division.

In Jammu, the voters were showing an enthusiastic participation.

As per the figures given by the office of the State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 14.80 per cent, Bandipora 27.49 per cent, Baramulla 21.12 per cent, Ganderbal 25.15 per cent, Budgam 21.14 per cent, Pulwama 3.79 per cent, Shopian 1.24 per cent, Kulgam 3.58 per cent and Anantnag 16.28 per cent till 11.00 a.m.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 36.49 per cent, Doda 43.52 per cent, Udhampur 28.65 per cent, Ramban 36.39 per cent, Reasi 26.61 per cent, Kathua 35.37 per cent, Samba 38.58 per cent, Jammu 42.93 per cent, Rajouri 42.35 per cent and Poonch 37.09 per cent till 11.00 a.m.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 14.87 per cent while Jammu Division recorded 37.88 per cent in the first four hours of polling.

—IANS