Janasena clarifies, Pawan Kalyan not leaving NDA just supporting TDP

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The Pawan Kalyan led Jana Sena has today clarified that the actor, politician is not leaving the NDA but is supporting the Telugu Desam in its time of need.



Janasena on Thursday said that Pawan Kalyan in his speech in Krishna district did not say that he was leaving NDA.

"Pawan Kalyan said, though I'm in NDA, I'm coming out to say that we will support the TDP as they are weak now, this does not mean that he is leaving NDA, it means that despite of being a part of NDA, Kalyan will support TDP as they are weak now." said Bolisetty Satyanarayana, State General Secretary, and spokesperson of the Janasena Party.

"So I want to clarify this to the people that we are very much with NDA, and we are going to be with TDP also. We're with TDP as its experience is needed to throw Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) out from Andhra Pradesh," the Janasena spokesperson added.



The clarification comes after Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday offered all out support to the TDP and it jailed supremo Chandrababu Naidu. Kalyan said that the TDP is needed for good governance and development of Andhra Pradesh.



"TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs the Telugu Desam Party for good governance, for the development of the state. Today TDP is in a struggle we will support them. TDP needs Janasaink's young blood support in this situation. If TDP and Janasena join hands YSRCP will be submerged in the state," Pavan Kalyan said in a public meeting held at Pedana, in Krishna District on Wednesday.



On September 14, Pawan Kalyan had visited Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Jail where the latter has been lodged after he was sent to Judicial custody in a 'skill development scam' case.



Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan had also attended a meeting of the NDA held in Delhi on July 18. Sources say that Pawan Kalyan had also proposed an alliance of TDP, BJP, and his party in Andhra Pradesh to fight YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP . The BJP has yet to take a decision on this.



In the last assembly election in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, Pawan Kalyan's Janasena had won just one seat with 5.6% vote share while the TDP had won 23 seats with 39.7% vote share. YSRCP swept the polls winning 151 seats with 50.6% vote share.



Meanwhile TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu continues to be in judicial custody after his custody was extended today till October 19 by the Vijaywada ACB court.

—ANI