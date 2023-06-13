Jan Jagran Rally Was Organized In The City Under The Health Fortnight

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Under the cleanliness fortnight, a special cleanliness campaign is being run by the Nagar Panchayat to make the city garbage free. Under the campaign, on Tuesday, under the leadership of Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, all the councilors, panchayat officials, environment friends and cleaning workers took out a public awareness rally in the city. The people involved in the rally which started from the Panchayat office roamed the streets and main roads of the city and made people aware of cleanliness. During this, all the sanitation workers including the chairman cleaned the garbage lying on the roadside in the city. EO Saroj Gautam told that under the campaign, special cleanliness drive is being conducted in various wards of the city and along the main roads.