Jammu shootout kills four truck-borne terrorists

Jammu (The Hawk): In a gunfight with the security forces on Wednesday in the Jammu district of J&K, four truck-borne terrorists were killed.

The reporters were informed by Mukesh Singh, Additional DGP (Jammu Zone), that the terrorists were slain in the Jammu district's Sidhra neighbourhood.

Security personnel observed an erratically moving truck travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in the Sidhra region. The truck was stopped, and the driver ran away after attending to nature's call.

"Terrorists in the truck opened fire on the security forces, starting a fight that has since ended. During the gunfight between the security personnel and the militants, the truck caught fire.

"Four terrorists' bodies have been found. Three pistols, an M4 rifle, seven AK-47 rifles, and additional ammunition were found.

The ADGP stated, "Truck owner is yet to be identified."

