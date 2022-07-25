Jammu and Kashmir: 3 killed, 6 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Kathua

Kathua/Jammu: Three people were killed and six others injured on Friday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said.

The accident took place on the Baggan-Katli road in the Billawar area when the driver of the cab lost control while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said.

He said rescuers immediately swung into action and recovered three bodies from the scene.The six injured people were rushed to a hospital. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical, the official said.

—PTI