Jaiswal shines in Test cricket: Ashwin

Hyderabad: Ravichandran Ashwin, the off spinner, from India expressed his admiration for Yashasvi Jaiswals batting skills during his Test match. He compared Jaiswals ability to adapt to the five day format to that of a fish effortlessly swimming in water. Jaiswal showcased a performance scoring a 76 runs against England. He remained unbeaten after facing 70 balls hitting nine boundaries and three sixes on the day of the Test.



Teaming up with captain Rohit Sharma (24) Jaiswal contributed to a 80 run partnership at the start of Indias innings helping them reach a total of 119 for one in response to Englands innings score of 246. Shubman Gill, who scored 14 not out joined Jaiswal as India ended the day trailing England by 127 runs.



When asked about Jaiswals performance Ashwin praised him saying, "Jaiswal had a time in the IPL and made a start in first class cricket. I'm thoroughly enjoying watching him play. I see shades of Rishabh Pant in him with his approach, to cricket. Yashaswi has been flawless; he has seamlessly transitioned into Test cricket like a natural."England, who chose to bat faced difficulties in maintaining their momentum and concluded the day at 108 for three, after 28 overs during lunch. However Ashwin (3/68) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/88) played roles in breaking down the English batting lineup. Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) and Axar Patel (2/33) also made contributions to the teams success.



Reflecting on the match Ashwin remarked, "The first session was quite intriguing with a bit of moisture. This caused the ball to have pace initially. It gradually slowed down. The decrease in speed prevented it from carrying through to the slips as we would have liked. Nonetheless scoring 240 runs was a achievement. We felt that an additional 30 40 runs would have been ideal. If someone manages to score a century tomorrow it will greatly enhance our position, in this game."

—Input from Agencies