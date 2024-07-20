Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Actress Natasa Stankovic Announce Divorce

Pandya has requested privacy and mutual respect regarding their decision, while Stankovic has not made any public comments.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic have announced their divorce due to unresolvable differences after several years of marriage. They are committed to co-parenting their son Agastya. Pandya requested privacy and mutual respect in their decision, while Stankovic has not publicly commented. The separation underscores the challenges celebrities face in managing personal lives under public scrutiny, highlighting the need for empathy during such times.

