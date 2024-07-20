    Menu
    Sports

    Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Actress Natasa Stankovic Announce Divorce

    author-img
    Shambhavi Mishra
    July20/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Pandya has requested privacy and mutual respect regarding their decision, while Stankovic has not made any public comments.

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

    Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic have announced their divorce due to unresolvable differences after several years of marriage. They are committed to co-parenting their son Agastya. Pandya requested privacy and mutual respect in their decision, while Stankovic has not publicly commented. The separation underscores the challenges celebrities face in managing personal lives under public scrutiny, highlighting the need for empathy during such times.

    Categories :SportsTags :Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic Celebrity Divorce Indian Cricket Bollywood News Co Parenting Public Scrutiny
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in