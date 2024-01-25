After knocking England out for 246: India 119/1

India Takes Control on Day One: Stellar Bowling Performance Restricts England to 246, Jaiswal Shines with Bat. Stokes and Bairstow Battle, Ashwin and Jadeja Dominate Bowling Charts.

Hyderabad: India showed their dominance on the day of the opening Test, against England reaching a score of 119/1 after bowling out the visitors for 246. The English team chose to bat after winning the toss and their openers Zak Crawley (20). Ben Duckett (35) had a solid start with a partnership of 55 runs. However Duckett was caught in front of the wicket by Ravichandran Ashwin. England captain Ben Stokes played an innings of 70 off 88 balls. Was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah (28). Jonny Bairstow contributed with 37 runs off 58 balls before being bowled by Axar Patels delivery (2/33).





Indias bowling attack performed well with Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin taking three wickets each while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets each.

In response Indias opening batsmen showed resilience, especially young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who played an innings of 76 off 70 balls. At the end of play on day one India stood at a score of 119/1 with Shubman Gill on 14. They are trailing England by 127 runs. The only setback, for India was the dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma who scored 24 runs.



The opening day established a contest, between two cricket powerhouses with India aiming to capitalize on their beginning, in the forthcoming days of the Test match.

Brief Scores:



England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs (Ben Stokes 70; Ravindra Jadeja 3/88, R Ashwin 3/68).





India 1st innings: 119/1 in 23 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 76).