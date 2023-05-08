Rourkela (Odisha): The action in the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 continued on Monday with Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh Hockey registering wins in their respective games at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The first match saw the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeat Tripura Hockey by a comprehensive 20-1 scoreline. The goal scorers for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were Team Captain Anusuya (2', 13', 35'), Jayashree M (9', 20', 38), Priyadharsini K (9', 16', 31', 45', 50', 60'), Navya R (16', 39', 54'), Muthulakshmi R (17', 19', 19', 57'), and Deepika D (50'). Meanwhile, Supriya Chauhan (49') managed to score a consolation goal for Tripura Hockey. Hockey Uttarakhand beat Hockey Bengal by 14-0 in the second match. Team Captain Aarti (10', 16', 38', 42', 60'), Vansi (28'), Kavita (29'), Mukta (30', 55'), Minakshi (35', 45'), and Pooja Kalura (37', 47', 55') scored to seal three points for Hockey Uttarakhand. The third match of the day saw Chhattisgarh Hockey steal a 3-1 comeback victory over Delhi Hockey. Delhi Hockey opened the scoring after Dipika (12') converted a penalty corner. However, Chhattisgarh Hockey responded through goals from Yashoda (25', 43') and Nandini Yadav (29') to shift the outcome in their favour. Later today Hockey Madhya Pradesh plays against Hockey Himachal and Kerala Hockey will take on Hockey Rajasthan. Also, on Sunday, Hockey Maharashtra took on Le Puducherry Hockey and beat them by 12-0. Sanjana Raikwar (10', 27', 32', 35', 40', 55', 59') stole the show for Hockey Maharashtra with seven goals. Meanwhile, Tanishka Sanjay Shinde (14', 55'), and Akanksha Dadaso Pal (29', 60') scored a brace each while Sanika Mane (41') netted one goal for her ...