    Menu
    India

    Jaishankar, Singapore Deputy PM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

    author-img
    demo
    July6/ 2022

    Singapore : Besides, both the leaders also exchanged views on the global political and economic situation.

    Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Dr Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet DPM and Finance Minister@LawrenceWongST in Singapore.

    "A good discussion on taking our bilateral partnership to the next level.

    "Also exchanged views on global political and economic situation."

    The EAM also thanked the Singapore Defence Minister for hosting him and said, "Always benefit from his (Lawrence Wong's) insights and perspectives. India and Singapore relations are based on shared values, convergence of interests on key issues and economic opportunities. Both the nations have regular political engagement while economic and technological ties are growing and extensive.

    Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

    IANS


    Categories :IndiaTags : Dr Jaishankar DPM and Finance Minister Singapore Lawrence Wong's
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in