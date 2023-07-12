Jaipur admin, NHAI face-off over flyover construction

Jaipur: The Jaipur administration and NHAI seems to be in a face-off after the latter announced to continue its work of building flyovers on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.

Heavy rains on Monday caused major jams and congestion around the city, prompting District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit to request that the NHAI halt construction on seven flyovers.

However, NHAI officials stated on Tuesday that they would write to the Rajasthan government to request the revocation of Rajpurohit's order.

“Even if we stop the work, traffic will not be able to move on the main highway until and unless the entire project is completed. Traffic will still have to be diverted to adjacent arterial roads. So there is no point hoping for the project. We will request the state govt to help us complete the project in the set deadline," said the officials.

Work is currently ongoing at seven locations and is expected to be finished in the next six to seven months.

The travel time between Ajmer and Jaipur will be cut in half after construction is finished.—Inputs from Agencies