Jahangirpuri Violence: Shah Speaks To Delhi Police Chief

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthan to take stock of the situation after widespread clashes were reported from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area following alleged stone pelting on a Shobha Yatra, leaving several persons injured, including cops.





Sources said the Delhi Police chief has also briefed the officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the present situation in the violence-hit area.





A Fire Department official told IANS that received several calls in the evening regarding arson in the area.





"We can't respond to such request, but at 6.43 p.m. we got a call about a fire incident at a shop in the Jahangirpuri area after which two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service," the official said.





The official further informed that two fire engines are still in the area as a precautionary measure.





The injured have been shifted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital.





—IANS



