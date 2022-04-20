Jahangirpuri Razing Went On For 1.5 Hours After SC Order

New Delhi: Bulldozers razed several structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation but it was stopped following a Supreme Court order.

The anti-encroachment drive continued for one-and-a-half hours even after the Supreme Court directed authorities to stop it. A civic official, requesting anonymity, said the drive continued because of the absence of a written order from the Supreme Court. It was stopped as soon as the order was received, the official added. The Supreme Court directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jahangirpuri here to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences.

Despite the apex court's directions, bulldozers were seen razing structures near a mosque in Jahangirpuri's C Block where a violence had erupted on April 16.

The drive went on for 1.5 hours.

Earlier, senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the Public Works Department (PWD), and said 'a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition' has been ordered.

He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, has begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators.

Later, Dave informed the court that despite its order, the demolition was on as the authorities are saying that the same has not been communicated to them.

The SC took note of Dave's submission and directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately.

"It will be too late otherwise," Dave said urging urgent remedial action on the part of the top court.

"Ok. Communicate it through Secretary-General or Registrar General (of the apex court) immediately," the CJI said.

NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the drive has been stopped in the wake of Supreme Court's order.

"We will follow the Supreme Court orders. We have stopped the drive. The civic machinery there is now only lifting the garbage and other items lying on the roads in the area," Singh told PTI.

Heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed ahead of the drive.

Officials said security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched.

A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation.

Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said.

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Wednesday agreed to hear during the course of the day pleas against the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, but refused to interfere in the process at this stage.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi asked the lawyers, who mentioned the cause for urgent listing and relief, to file their petitions and said, "I am not saying anything (on stopping the demolition) but that they (authorities) should be ready (with instructions)."

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma stated that the Supreme Court is already seized of the issue.

The Acting Chief Justice said that the petitions would be heard during the course of the day once they were filed, and observed that 'there was nothing new' and the drive was 'already in contemplation'.

"They have acquired force now. You file it (the petitions)," he said and asked the authorities to be ready with instructions.

The lawyer appearing for one of the aggrieved parties urged the court to 'protect' the dwellers till 2 pm.

In the aftermath of the violence, some residents are not in the area and some are in custody, she added.

