Jahangirpuri Locals Offer Namaz Amid Heavy Security

New Delhi: Residents of troubled Jahangirpuri offered Friday prayers at the violence-hit C-block mosque amid heavy security, with police saying the locality will remain barricaded for some more days to maintain law and order.

Anwar, a local resident, said the police designated a route for people to go to the mosque which had witnessed communal violence last week, leaving nine people injured, eight of them police personnel.

"Things are normal on our side. There is Jumma today. Our neighbours and others are going to the Masjid too. I myself visited the mosque and (Contd On Page 2)