Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President of India

New Delhi: Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday was elected as the 16th Vice-President of India.





The Election Commission announced that Dhankhar -- the NDA nominee, emerged victorious in the Vice Presidential election in which he was pitted against the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.





As the term of incumbent Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, the members of both houses of the Parliament on Saturday voted to elect the next Vice-President.





Utpal Kumar Singh, returning officer for the vice presidential election, said that of total 780 electors, only 725 voted for the vice presidential poll. Of total 725 votes, 15 votes were found invalid and 710 votes valid.





As per the Election Commission, Dhankhar secured a total of 528 first preference votes, while Alva got only 182 votes.

—IANS