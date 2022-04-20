J-K: Mahant Deependra Giri reaches Amarnath shrine to offer prayers on 'Shravan Purnima'

Kashmir: On the occasion of 'Shravan Purnima', Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva, along with few other sadhus travelled to Shri Amarnath Ji shrine from Srinagar by a helicopter on Monday.

Only a few people were allowed to accompany Mahant Giri due to COVID-19.

"Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji one depicting Lord Shiva and another Shakti Goddess Parvati Ji led by its Mahant and Custodian Mahant Deependra Giri ji was carried to holy shrine of Swami Amarnath ji from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on August 3 taking aerial route," a press release from Shri Amarnath Ji Board read.

Traditional rituals and pujan will be performed chanting Vedic hymn at the holy shrine wherein Lord Shiva recounted 'Amar-Katha' to Goddess, it added.

The holy Mace reached the holy cave at 8 am on Monday but pujan and other rituals started at 10 am as per 'pujan muhurat'.

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in North Indian states.

On "Sawan ke somwar" (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples. (ANI)