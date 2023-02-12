J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, criticised the BJP on Sunday for the anti-encroachment drive going on in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Union Territory wanted employment, better business, and love, but instead got the "BJP's bulldozer".

Major political parties such as the Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP have voiced their opposition to the drive and called for it to stop right away.

So far, the authorites has reclaimed more than 10 lakh kanals (one kanal is 605 square yards) of land in Jammu and Kashmir. This happened after the Commissioner Secretary of the Revenue Department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, told all deputy commissioners on January 7 to make sure that all encroachments on state land were removed.—Inputs from Agencies