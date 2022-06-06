ITBP creates record, practices yoga at 22,850 feet

New Delhi: The Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers practised yoga at an altitude of 22,850 feet in the Uttarakhand Himalayas amid the snow conditions. The ITBP mountaineers were on the summit of Mount Abi Gamin last week where they did a high altitude yoga session at a place in the snow-capped terrain en route. While approaching the summit of the mountain, the 14 member team of ITBP mountaineers practised Yoga for 20 minutes amidst snow conditions on June 1 and recorded the highest high altitude yoga practice session to date by anyone, stated a release from ITBP. It was a rare effort by the ITBP mountaineers and never before seen extreme high altitude yoga practice at such an altitude creating a unique one of its kind record.

Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision on the International Day of Yoga and the theme this year- 'Yoga for Humanity', the ITBP mountaineers practised yoga at such an altitude to give the message to the people to remain fit by practising various yogasanas. Over the years, the ITBP has taken many initiatives to promote yoga by performing yoga asanas at top mountain ridges in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. The ITBP personnel have been exemplary in promoting Yoga by doing various asanas including Surya Namaskar and various other yogasanas at different high altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in bone-chilling minus temperatures around.—ANI