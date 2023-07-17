    Menu
    ISRO successfully performs second orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

    Nidhi Khurana
    July17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Bengaluru: The second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was completed by the Indian Space Research Organisation with great success.

    On Monday, the country's space agency said that the spacecraft had entered an orbit measuring 41603 kilometres by 226 kilometres.

    The following firing is scheduled for Tuesday between the hours of 2 and 3. which it said.

    On July 14, they sent off the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on a trip to the Moon.—Inputs from Agencies

