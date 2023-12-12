Israeli Military Intelligence, Shin Bet interrogate arrested Hamas militants

Amidst Escalating Gaza Conflict, Israeli Forces Detain Over 500 Hamas Operatives for Interrogation, Further Intensifying Regional Tensions

Tel Aviv: Officers of the Israeli Military Intelligence and Shin Bet are currently interrogating Hamas militants arrested from the Gaza Strip amid the raging war, sources told IANS.



According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sources, more than 500 Hamas men who were arrested from the Gaza Strip are being questioned on various issues, including the October 7 massacre and the planning behind the massive attack.



The IDF sources told IANS that some of the arrested include middle and senior operatives of the militant group.



Since the seven-day humanitarian pause in Gaza collapsed on December, more than 140 militants have been arrested.



Tuesday's development comes a day after Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Hamas was cracking and that the militant group's units in northern Gaza have already crumbled.



Gallant also reiterated that senior Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar would be killed anytime and that IDF soldiers were conducting massive searches in the Khan Younis area of south Gaza where Sinwar and another top militant Mohammed Deif are reportedly hiding.

—IANS