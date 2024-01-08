Israel Praises Lakshadweep's Stunning Underwater Beauty, Plans Desalination Initiative

Israel Commends Lakshadweep's Underwater Grandeur, Proposes Desalination Project; PM Modi's Visit Spurs Tourism Interest

New Delhi [India]: Israel lauded Lakshadweep's underwater splendor, expressing eagerness to kickstart a desalination project in the archipelago. An Israeli team had previously visited at India's request, initiating groundwork for a desalination program.





The Israel Embassy tweeted about the visit and readiness to begin the project, showcasing the island's breathtaking beauty through shared images and videos.





Amidst this, Make My Trip noted an astounding 3,400% surge in searches for Lakshadweep post-PM Modi's visit, prompting the launch of a 'Beaches of India' campaign with enticing offers.



The spike in interest followed PM Modi's recent stay and beach activities, although it sparked controversy after derogatory remarks by Maldives ministers. Indians, including public figures, stood up for promoting domestic tourism and supporting PM Modi's call for beach tourism in Lakshadweep.





In response to the Maldives ministers' remarks, the Maldives government distanced itself, terming the comments unacceptable.





PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit showcased its beauty through his shared pictures and encouraged adventure in the scenic locale. Maldives, a significant tourist destination for Indians, witnessed diplomatic repercussions following the controversial comments.

—Input from Agencies