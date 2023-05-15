Iran says high turnout in Turkey's elections 'democracy's victory'

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has hailed the high turnout in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections as "an indication of the democracy's victory".

Kanaani made the remarks in a statement on Monday published on the Ministry's website, commenting on the Turkish citizens' wide participation in Sunday's elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

He congratulated the Turkish people, organisers of the elections, leaders and political parties on the successful holding of the votes and the "victory of democracy," hoping that the "best fate" would befall them, according to the statement.

Nearly 61 million voters have been registered to cast their ballots in Turkey's first-round presidential and parliamentary elections. Around 3.5 million voters living abroad have been called to cast their votes in advance. The voter turnout was high at nearly 80 per cent.

—IANS