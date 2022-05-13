International Nurses Day Celebrated At College Of Nursing, AIIMS, Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Nnternational Nurses Day was celebrated at College of nursing, AIIMS, Rishikesh on 12th May, 2022 through online mode via Google Meet.

Prof. (Dr.) Arvind Rajwanshi, Director & CEO, AIIMS, Rishikesh congratulated nurses for their immense contribution in the health sector not only in India but also abroad. He paid his gratitude for the selfless care rendered by the nurses and requested them to keep up the good work for their countrymen. This was followed by the humble appreciation for nurses’ role during corona pandemic by Prof.(Dr.) Manoj Gupta, Dean (Academics). He urged all to follow the example of Florence Nightingale and serve humanity.

Prof. (Dr.) Smriti Arora, Principal, College of Nursing, delivered the welcome address, she emphasised that the contribution of the frontline warriors (nurses) was immeasurable despite limited resources like shortage of staff and supplies.

The Theme- ‘Nurses A Voice to Lead: Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health’, was unfolded by Dr. Leila Varkey, Lead Midwifery, Centre for Catalyzing Change (C3), New Delhi. She focussed on following ethics and also told nurses to take care of themselves and avoid burnout. Dr. Manju C Pallam, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Psychology and Social care, Manchester, UK, emphasized on investing in Nursing Research. The programme was attended by around 300 student nurses, Faculty members (Ms. Xavier Belsiyal, Ms. Malar Kodi, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Ms Rupinder Deol, Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Ms Prasuna Jelly, Ms. Rakhi Mishra, Ms Rajarajeswari, Ms. Ruchika Rani) and Tutors. The faculty (Prof. Craig Nuttall and Prof. Ryan) and students of Brigham Young University, USA also participated in the program. Student nurses also participated in Stone Painting & Essay Writing Competition, the prize winners were felicitated. Vote of Thanks was deliberated by Mrs. Malarkodi (Assistant Professor).