Integrated Health System To Utilize All Methods Of Treatment—43th National Medical Organisation Conference

Rishikesh (The Hawk): At the 43rd National Medical Organization Conference, medical specialists from across the country convened to discuss medical health and integrated health extensively. It was emphasized that to realize the vision of a healthy society and a healthy India, it is necessary to utilize all methods of treatment.

In the main auditorium of AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Saturday, students from 130 medical colleges across the country along with medical specialists shared their thoughts and experiences on strengthening the health of India through an integrated health system. During the scientific session, medical students shared their views on cervical cancer, artificial intelligence, infectious diseases, and more.

During the digital health-based session, Dr. Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS, Rishikesh, highlighted the benefits of technology-based health services such as e-consultation, telemedicine, etc., emphasizing the importance of digital health in providing healthcare services, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown when telemedicine played a crucial role in providing healthcare consultations to needy patients. She also shared experiences from PGIMER, Chandigarh, emphasizing how tele-education can be conducted collaboratively among faculty members and how GPS systems have benefited patient transport systems in hospitals.

Dr. Sujit Dhar, a member of the team that discovered the COVID vaccine during the orientation session, shed light on the challenges faced by the country during the COVID era and the various phases of vaccine development and success. He mentioned the difficulties faced in conducting village-to-village COVID vaccination campaigns since the first case of COVID infection emerged on January 27, 2020, and highlighted the Lifeline Udan initiative operated by the Indian government from March 24, 2020, to May 31, 2020, to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, besides focusing on preventing COVID infections in the country.

In the integrated medicine session, Dr. Vaik Gupta emphasized the need to coordinate all methods of treatment with the aim of healing the patient, stressing the importance of integrating various treatment methods in the present time. He also emphasized the need to be aware that while every medicine brings benefits, it also has some side effects. He advocated for not overlooking traditional treatment methods like yoga and Ayurveda, which encompass thousands of years of knowledge.

Cardiologist Prof. Mohit Gupta emphasized the integration of yoga and meditation and suggested that doctors should provide tips for stress-free living along with prescribing medications, as stress is the root cause of many diseases in the present era. He stressed the importance of keeping the mind and brain clean and positive.

Sadvi Bhagwati Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan highlighted the necessity of strong immunity to fight diseases, emphasizing that immunity will be strong only when we incorporate yoga and meditation into our lives and maintain cleanliness in our environment.

Dr. Ashok Varshney, advisor to the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, stressed the adoption of nature-based routines, giving various examples to explain how adopting a healthy lifestyle through activities like running and avoiding unhealthy food is essential for mental health as well. During the convention, Dr. Ashok Khandelwal, National President of NMO, Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, Dr. RK Jain, NMO Uttarakhand President, Convention Organizing Chairman Pankaj Sharma, Organizing Secretary Dr. Vinod Kumar Singh, Principal Dr. Ashok Devarani of Himalayan Hospital, Deputy Director Administration Lt. Col. Amit Parasar, Prof. Manoj Gupta, Dr. Meenakshi Dhar, Prof. Brijendra Singh, and others were present.