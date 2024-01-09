Insights into Gabriel Attal: France's Youthful and Openly Gay Prime Minister – Five Key Facts

Meet Gabriel Attal: France's groundbreaking youngest prime minister, openly gay and navigating a remarkable political trajectory from education minister to the pinnacle of power, defining a new era in French governance.

Paris: Emmanuel Macron's selection of Gabriel Attal, the 34-year-old Education Minister, as France's latest prime minister marks a significant moment in the nation's political landscape. Here's a glimpse into five key facets of Attal's journey:





Youthful Record: At 34, Attal becomes France's youngest post-war prime minister, surpassing Laurent Fabius, who held the record at 37 when appointed by Francois Mitterrand in 1984.





Breaking Barriers: Attal is France's first openly gay prime minister, his public acknowledgment stemming from an outing by an old school acquaintance in 2018. His relationship with Stephane Sejourne, Macron's former political adviser, came to light during his junior minister tenure in Macron's first term.





Political Trajectory: Attal's early foray into politics began at 17 when he joined the Socialist Party. His prominence surged during the pandemic as government spokesman. Progressing through roles in finance and education ministries since 2023, Attal earned accolades for his adeptness in Macron's cabinet and adept communication skills.





Bold Actions: Notably, as education minister, Attal gained traction among conservative voters by initiating a ban on the Muslim abaya dress in state schools, a move that sparked both praise and controversy.





Personal Narrative: Attal recently shared his past experiences of being bullied in middle school during a notable TV appearance. He recounted being shamed on a blog critiquing classmates' appearances during the early days of the Internet.





Gabriel Attal's ascent to prime minister represents a blend of youth, courage, and a dynamic political journey that promises to shape France's leadership landscape.

—Input from Agencies