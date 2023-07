Bengaluru: Infosys, an IT services provider, announced an 11% increase in quarterly consolidated net profit to Rs 5,945 crore on Thursday, although it decreased its full-year growth projection to 1-3.5% due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Prior to the effect of minority interest, the net profit for the same period in the prior year was Rs 5,362 crore.

The company's revenue increased by 10% year-over-year, reaching Rs 37,933 crore from Rs 34,470 crore.—Inputs from Agencies