profit
Sep 26, 2023, 01:48 PM
OYO set to report its first net profit of Rs 16 cr in Q2 FY24
Jul 21, 2023, 07:25 PM
Servotech Power Systems Q1 net profit grows manifold to Rs 4.10 cr
Jul 20, 2023, 01:46 PM
HUL Q1 profit rises 6.9 pc to Rs 2,556 crore
Jul 20, 2023, 01:37 PM
Infosys' Q1 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 5,945 crore; lowers full year outlook to 1 to 3.5 pc
May 21, 2023, 07:16 PM
AAI back on profitable runway; reports Rs 3,400 profit in 2022-23 fiscal
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Patanjali Posts 31% Decline In Net Profit During Second Quarter
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Alphabet's net profit falls 27% to $13.9 billion, while revenue rises 6%
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Assam's Numaligarh Refinery posts Rs 3,562 cr profit after tax
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Bank of Baroda's net profit rises 79.3% YoY to Rs 2,168cr