Indigenous Technology Developed By IIT Kharagpur For BLDC Motor And Smart Controller For E-Rickshaws Transferred For Commercial Production

New Delhi (The Hawk): It is a fact that more than 90% of the components and its technology for Electric Vehicles (like motor/controller/ converter/Battery Management System/ Charger) are being imported in our country which are not suitable as per our environment, road and traffic conditions. Therefore, to address this challenge and to increase the local manufacturing, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated a programme for Indigenous Development of Electric Vehicle Sub-systems. Initially, technology development for 2W/3W has been taken up as it contributes to more than 80% of the vehicles on our roads.

An Indigenous, Efficient, Affordable and Certified BLDC motor and smart controller for e-Rickshaws has been developed by IIT Kharagpur under the above mentioned program. Yesterday this technology was transferred to M/s Brushless Motor India Pvt Ltd. for commercial production in the gracious presence of Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, Dr. Jaideep Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Smt Sunita Verma, Group Cordinator (R&D in Electronics), MeitY, Dr Somnath Sengupta, IIT Kharagpur and Shri Om Krishan Singh, Scientist D, MeitY. This technology transfer has happened as part of Digital India Week which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 4th July, 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.



