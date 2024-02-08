Indian Women Officers participate in Saudi Defense show

The World Defence Show 2024 Highlights Tri-Service Women's Representation: Indian Officers' Remarkable Contributions Emphasize Nari Shakti and Leadership in Defence

New Delhi: The World Defence Show (WDS) 2024, currently being held in Riyadh, witnessed tri-service women's representation, a testament to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision of leveraging Nari Shakti across domains, said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence on Thursday.

Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, Colonel Ponung Doming and Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash represented the Armed Forces in the various seminars of the WDS 2024, especially in the International Women in Defence-themed events.On February 7, Squadron Leader Kanth, a fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force, took centre stage as a panellist at the seminar titled 'International Women in Defence: Investing in an Inclusive Future', hosted by Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saudi. "The Squadron Leader shared her inspiring journey of breaking barriers and soaring through the skies, thus becoming a part of the revered fighter pilot club in India. Her insights on leadership, resilience and the evolving role of women in modern warfare resonated with the diverse audience, who were impressed to know about her journey. She is the first female fighter pilot to take part in the Republic Day Parade (2021). She also participated in the Republic Day 2024 Flypast," the defence statement added.

Colonel Ponung Doming from the Indian Army is the first woman officer to command the world's highest border task force located above 15,000 feet in the northern sector, with multiple firsts to her credit in over 20 years of service. She has been at the forefront of many challenging assignments as an engineering officer, it added.

Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash of the Indian Navy brought her expertise in maritime security and operations to the forefront. Her participation underscored the crucial role women play in safeguarding India's vast coastline and ensuring regional stability. Her presence at the event helped foster stronger ties and collaboration between India and other nations in the maritime domain, the release said.

The defence department further added, "The participation of these three exceptional women officers at the WDS 2024 served as a testament to the growing role of Indian women in the defence landscape. The trio will deliver an inspirational talk about their remarkable journey at International Indian School, Riyadh, on February 8, to about 600 schoolchildren from various schools. The event will serve as a platform for showcasing the diverse talents and leadership skills of Indian women in uniform, inspiring future generations to follow their dreams and cover new ground."

The WDS 2024, which commenced on February 4, 20 will culminate on February 8. The Union Minister of State for Defence visited Riyadh as head of the Indian delegation for the show.

—ANI