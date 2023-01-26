Houston : Indian-born US professor Ganesh Thakur has been appointed vice president of the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science, and Technology (TAMEST), an organisation that brings together the state's leading scientists and researchers to further research, innovation, and industry in Texas.

Thakur, a Distinguished Professor of Petroleum Engineering at UH, was elected vice president by the TAMEST board of directors on Tuesday. Brendan Lee will lead the organisation as president.

Thakur is the first member of the UH faculty to serve as TAMEST director. He is originally from Jharkhand.—Inputs from Agencies