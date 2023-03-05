Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

New Delhi: The ship-launched variant of the BrahMos supersonic missile was successfully tested by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

The missile that was tested had the indigenous 'seeker and booster', officials stated.

"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence," said a senior military official.—Inputs from Agencies