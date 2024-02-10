Indian Army Stands As A Symbol Of Pride For 140 Crore Citizens: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the Indian Army is a symbol of pride for 140 crore citizens.

He reiterated that the bravery and valour of the army are unquestionable, and the nation holds unwavering trust in its capabilities.

Addressing the 'Kiranti Shaurya Samaroh' organised at the 11 Gorkha Rifle Regimental Center, the Chief Minister further said, "The Indian Army has a glorious history. Our soldiers have set an ideal example of defending and serving the country during both wartime and peacetime."

He praised the dedication of Indian soldiers, emphasising their selfless commitment to safeguarding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India, even in the most challenging and remote circumstances. The Gorkha Rifle has the distinction of being the first regiment to be formed after India's independence.

During the event, CM Yogi witnessed the remarkable performances of the soldiers, along with karate and cultural presentations by children. The audience applauded and encouraged the soldiers. The CM was overwhelmed by seeing the glorious moments of the Indian Army's indomitable courage. He honoured the brave women and congratulated the centre on its successful completion of 75 years.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is a land of heroes. It is the homeland of great revolutionaries like Mangal Pandey, the warrior queen Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, martyr Chandra Shekhar Azad, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Veer Hamid. Soldiers have made important contributions in every battle for the security of the country.

He emphasised the significant contributions of soldiers in every battle for the nation's security, elevating the state's pride through their courage and valour. "Discipline, patriotism, and war skills are the hallmarks of the Gorkha Regiment," he remarked. The CM noted that the saga of Gorkha's bravery reverberates not only within India but also garners recognition from numerous armies worldwide. Gorkhas, he added, demonstrate their courage not merely through words but through their heroic deeds on the border during deployments.

The Chief Minister stated that the 11th Gorkha Regiment, known for its brave and valiant soldiers, is stationed in Lucknow. Since its establishment, the regiment has fought in numerous battles. "After coming to Lucknow in 1983, this regiment has never looked back. The courageous soldiers here have inscribed their names in the golden pages of history with their valour and bravery. This regiment has produced heroes like Captain Manoj Pandey, who have served the nation with great courage. This regiment has given the country the tradition of two CDS and many generals," he said.

He further added that Captain Manoj Pandey, a martyr of the 11th Gorkha Regiment, was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award in the country. The government has named the country's first Sainik school after Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey. This is an occasion to remember the soldiers of the 11th Gorkha Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice for the defence of the motherland.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is working diligently for the welfare of serving and retired soldiers, as well as brave women. An amount of Rs 50 lakh and arrangements for government jobs have also been made for the relatives of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the security of the borders. "The government is also rapidly progressing in the construction of the fifth Sainik School in Gorakhpur. PM Narendra Modi has initiated a campaign to establish 100 new Sainik schools across the country. On January 1, in Vrindavan Mathura, the Defence Minister inaugurated the Samvid Gurukulam Balika Sainik School," Yogi added.

Speaking of the National Defence University, he said that its establishment on the Lucknow campus is aimed at skill development for the youth interested in joining the security forces. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is presently achieving the goal of self-reliance in the field of defence production.

CM Yogi stated that while launching UPGIS in 2018, PM Modi had announced the establishment of the Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh. The government is swiftly advancing its construction work. In the Lucknow node of the corridor, DRDO BrahMos, and in the Jhansi node, Bharat Dynamics Limited, are setting up two significant projects.

He expressed confidence that the Defence Corridor will not only play a crucial role in realising the Prime Minister's 'Make in India' initiative in the defence production sector but will also create extensive employment opportunities for the youth on a large scale.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Lieutenant General AK Singh, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, etc. were present in the Platinum Jubilee Ceremony. —ANI