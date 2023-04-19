India working with other nations to protect Indians in Sudan

New Delhi: On Wednesday, government sources indicated that India was working closely with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia to safeguard the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan.

They described the situation on the ground as "very tense" and warned that it is "very risky" for individuals to travel about in Sudan at the moment.

The situation in Sudan has been discussed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Saudi and UAE counterparts, who have both assured him of their practical cooperation on the ground for the protection of Indians in that nation.—Inputs from Agencies