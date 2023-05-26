India under PM Modi witnessing all-round development, inclusive growth: BJP on 9 yrs of NDA govt

New Delhi: Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP said Friday, the country has seen "all-round development and inclusive growth" in the nine years of NDA rule.

The party said that the nine years of the Modi government were spent working towards "inclusive, progressive, and sustainable" growth.

At a press conference here commemorating nine years of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule, BJP president J P Nadda told reporters that "all-round development and inclusive growth" have occurred in India thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.—Inputs from Agencies