India to host PATA Travel Mart 2023 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India]: The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, will be organising the 46th edition of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2023.

This event will take place at the impressive International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, from October 4 to 6, read the Ministry of Tourism press release.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this event promises to reunite tourism professionals and business stakeholders from around the world.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), founded in 1951 and headquartered in Bangkok, is globally recognized as a not-for-profit association that plays a pivotal role in the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Asia Pacific region, read the press release.

PATA Travel Mart stands as a significant international trade exhibition within the tourism sector, serving as a platform for trade interactions between global buyers and sellers, primarily from the Asia Pacific region.

This year's Mart will facilitate diverse sectors, offering a unique opportunity for networking, learning, and collaboration.

The event will feature various activities, including the prestigious PATA Gold Award, the PATA Youth Symposium, PATA Forum on Sustainability, and the B2B Mart, read the press release.

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, serves as the venue for this grand occasion. Recently inaugurated in September, this iconic exhibition space hosted the G20 Leaders' Summit, welcoming world leaders from across the globe. India's successful hosting of the G20 Summit has firmly established the nation as a preferred destination for organizing large-scale events and conferences.

With its commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism, India is quickly emerging as the preferred choice for hosting MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events, read the press release.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration emphasized the crucial role of tourism and culture in sustainable socio-economic development and economic prosperity.

It also highlighted the Goa Roadmap for Tourism as a means to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In line with this commitment, the Ministry of Tourism recently launched the Travel for LiFE program, under the Mission LiFE initiative, promoting responsible behavior among tourists, read the press release.

India's participation in the PATA Travel Mart is significant, with a designated pavilion showcasing the diverse range of destinations across the country, including well-known and lesser-known gems.

Various Indian states and ministries, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and the Handlooms Development Commissioner, are setting up stands and stalls to exhibit their products, read the release.

While the Mart primarily caters to business-to-business (B2B) interactions, it will also spotlight a wide array of thematic products, such as wellness, adventure, heritage, culinary delights, and arts and crafts, to a global audience.

The PATA Travel Mart 2023 promises to be a remarkable event that not only showcases India's vibrant tourism industry but also fosters global collaboration and showcases the nation's commitment to sustainable tourism.

