India to Bharat: BJP did not change names of Lalan Singh or Nitish Kumar, says Samrat Chaudhary

Patna: Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday said that BJP has not changed the name of Lalan Singh or Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“We have not changed the name of Lalan Singh or Nitish Kumar. In 2000, Lalan Singh changed his name and became Rajiv Ranjan Singh and in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, he claimed that his name is Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. He is our elder brother and we are following him,” Chaudhary said.

“As far as Nitish Kumar is concerned, we have not given his name ‘Paltu Kumar’. It was his elder brother Lalu Prasad Yadav who gave him this name in 2017,” Chaudhary said.

He said out that the country has a name which is — Bharat — and the name has been there right from the beginning.

“When Chanakya dreamed of the country, that country’s name was Bharat. When Mahatma Gandhi started Bharat Choro Andolan, the name was Bharat. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also said that the country’s name is Bharat. Our country’s name is Bharat right from the beginning. There is no dispute about it,” Chaudhary said.

