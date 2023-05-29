India, Singapore agree to make knowledge, skill development strategic relationship pillar

New Delhi: According to the Ministry of Education in both countries, on Monday they decided to make knowledge and skill development a central tenet of their strategic cooperation and to promote possibilities for lifelong learning.

Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of education for the Indian government, is in Singapore for three days to deepen current connections and investigate the potential for expanded bilateral involvement in education and skill development.

On Monday, Pradhan visited Spectra Secondary School and met with several ministers in the Singaporean government.—Inputs from Agencies