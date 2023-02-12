India running on tracks of heritage, development: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is proud of its historical past and has a lot of self-respect. He also said that India will strengthen its traditions while bringing in the modern world.

Aside from prioritising the needs of the poor, the backward, and the deprived, he also stated that the country's policies and endeavours are completely non - discriminatory.

Modi made the comments after kicking off events honouring Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of the social reform organisation Arya Samaj, on the occasion of his 200th birth anniversary.—Inputs from Agencies