India not to import butter and other dairy products, boost domestic supply: Rupala

New Delhi: On Friday, Parshottam Rupala, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, made it plain that the government will not import dairy goods like butter and that supply would be boosted with the help of a massive untapped domestic industry.

The top official in Rupala's ministry said last week that the country would import if necessary because dairy product stocks, especially butter and ghee etc., were lower than the previous year.

Due to lumpy skin disease in cattle and the rebound in post-COVID-19 demand, the ministry official had also predicted that the country's milk production would remain stable in 2022–2023.—Inputs from Agencies